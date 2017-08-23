AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. To E or not to E, that's what officials at the University of Southern California are asking after they installed a statue etched with a quote from William Shakespeare. The statue is of the legendary queen of Troy. She's in many of Shakespeare's works. But at the base of the statue, there was no E at the end of his name. No biggie to USC, which notes even Shakespeare himself switched up the spelling. Well, to that I say, what's in a name? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.