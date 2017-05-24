Cheap Fake Diamond Ring Turns Out To Be Very Real And Very Valuable

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. This next story may compel you to take a more discerning look inside your jewelry box. Apparently someone bought a big diamond ring that they thought was just a piece of costume jewelry. It turned out to be a 26.27 carat white diamond. It was a rough cut stone that wasn't particularly brilliant. The owner had no clue it was real and wore it every day. Sotheby's is auctioning the ring off next month. It's expected to go for more than $450,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.