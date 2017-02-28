© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Sign Spinners Gathered In Las Vegas To Honor The Best

Published February 28, 2017 at 7:28 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This is a tough job serving as a sign-spinner. You stand by the highway twirling a sign that promotes an event or a store. The best attended the world sign-spinning championship in Vegas last week. Some twirled signs while removing jackets or doing a handstand. One sign spinner says this has become a 12-year career. Another calls it an expression of how I feel. And David, stop twirling that microphone. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.