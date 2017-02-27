© 2021
Why Boston Red Sox Players Were Very Busy Last Week

Published February 27, 2017 at 8:39 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Boston Red Sox players had a busy week last week. The players had to test a lot of new equipment so they'd be ready for next season - napping equipment, that is. The baseball players tested mattresses, chose the perfect pillows, blankets and sheets, all to improve their dingy sleep room, a small room at Fenway Park where players and coaches can catch some ZZZ before a game. Consider this my formal request for high-tech napping facilities here at NPR West. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.