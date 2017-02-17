The Thimble Will No Longer Pass Go In Monopoly

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Monopoly, the board game, is getting a revamp. Makers of the game want to pick the next generation of game pieces, you know, the car, the battleship, the top hat.

Keep it upside down for luck.

Hasbro is holding a worldwide contest allowing people to vote on the tokens, and the people have spoken. The thimble will no longer pass go. A youngest sibling on our staff is happy never to be stuck again with what's arguably the lamest token.