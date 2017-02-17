© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

The Thimble Will No Longer Pass Go In Monopoly

Published February 17, 2017 at 6:14 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Monopoly, the board game, is getting a revamp. Makers of the game want to pick the next generation of game pieces, you know, the car, the battleship, the top hat.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Keep it upside down for luck.

INSKEEP: OK. Hasbro is holding a worldwide contest allowing people to vote on the tokens, and the people have spoken. The thimble will no longer pass go. A youngest sibling on our staff is happy never to be stuck again with what's arguably the lamest token. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.