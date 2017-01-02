© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Pranksters Alter Iconic Hollywood Sign

Published January 2, 2017 at 6:09 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's the new year meaning new resolutions, maybe a new workout routine. For Los Angeles residents, it means a new altered Hollywood sign reading Hollyweed. Yup. As we welcomed 2017, someone climbed the iconic hilltop sign and turned the two O's in wood to two E's. Now, as to why, maybe it was just a New Year's prank, but maybe it was a celebration of California's recent legalization of recreational pot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.