President-Elect Trump Postpones Business Conflicts Announcement

Donald Trump has canceled a planned news conference for Thursday intended to address potential business conflicts he may face as president.

"The announcement will be in January," Trump transition adviser Sean Spicer told NPR.

As Bloomberg News, which broke the story, reports:

"Trump had planned to make the announcement Dec. 15 but wants more time because he's been occupied with filling out his cabinet and top administration posts, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. He's preparing to reveal his choice for secretary of state as soon as Tuesday, they said.

"The president-elect has consulted various legal specialists as well as Don McGahn, his pick for White House counsel, about how to deal with his organization, the officials said. A new date for the announcement hasn't been set, but it will be before his inauguration on Jan. 20, they said.

"Trump has about $3.6 billion of assets and $630 million of debt held in more than 500 companies, according to a July analysis by Bloomberg. His golf developments, tenant rosters, loans and licensing arrangements tie him to businesses and governments in 20 countries. Those ties risk hobbling his presidency with questions about motives for his policy and may raise constitutional issues."

