Russian Government Accused Of Controlling Christmas

Published November 29, 2016 at 7:21 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Russia's government has been accused of controlling elections, the media and now Christmas. It is offering guidelines for how kids should write their letters to Russia's version of Santa. The BBC reports the government worried kids were giving up too many personal details, so they've suggested bland text like this year I've been studying very well. Please give me and my parents blank. One person mocked the government, writing don't give me presents, just ban more websites. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.