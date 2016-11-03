Alabama Pipeline Explosion Reverberates In The East

The effects of the Colonial Pipeline explosion in Shelby County, Ala., on Monday could drive gas prices higher for weeks along the East Coast.

One person was killed and another five were injured when workers reportedly hit a gas line with a track hoe and it erupted in flames. The explosion has disrupted the flow of gasoline to millions of people in the United States.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Iwan Alexander, dean of the School of Engineering at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, about why the Colonial Pipeline is a key piece of infrastructure for the East Coast.

Guest

Iwan Alexander, dean of the School of Engineering at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He tweets @EngrDeanUAB.

