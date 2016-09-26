© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Lesson For Motorists: Mannequin Doesn't Count For Carpool Lane

Published September 26, 2016 at 7:09 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. A traffic officer in California stopped a guy in a pickup truck. He had changed lanes too fast and was going to get a warning, until the cop noticed something else - a female mannequin in the passenger seat. She was wearing a hoodie and had no legs. The guy was trying to use the mannequin so he could drive in a carpool lane that requires multiple people in a vehicle. He got a ticket. He also apologized and promised never to do this again. So don't go thinking he's just some kind of dummy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.