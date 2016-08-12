Couple Videos Woman Driving With Her Feet; Phone In Both Hands

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tale of creative driving. A woman in Philadelphia was driving with her eyes on the phone, despite safety warnings. That's common, of course. She also had a hand on the phone - also common. And the driver had her other hand on the phone. She was driving on I-76 with her foot stylishly clad in a New Balance sneaker. We know this thanks to Shawn and Sarah Delong, who took video from their car, Sarah says, from the passenger seat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.