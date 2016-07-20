GOP Convention Day 3: Big Political Stars Set Stage For VP Pick Mike Pence
After a night spent hammering Hillary Clinton, Day 3 of the GOP convention is being billed as a day where party leaders will lay out "the Republican vision for a new century of American leadership and excellence."
A bevy of political heavy hitters — Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio; Govs. Scott Walker and Rick Scott — will tee up the day's headliner: The Republican vice presidential candidate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.
The theme of the night? "Make America First Again."
With that, here's a list of speakers as detailed by the Republican Party:
Gov. Rick Scott, Florida
Laura Ingraham, radio host
Phil Ruffin, businessman, a casino mogul.
Pam Bondi, Florida attorney general
Eileen Collins, retired astronaut
Michelle Van Etten, whom the campaign describes as a "small business owner." (But questions have been raised.)
State Sen. Ralph Alvarado Jr., the first Latino to be elected to the Kentucky state Legislature
Dr. Darrell C. Scott, pastor of New Spirit Revival Center Ministries
Harold Hamm, oil entrepreneur
Gov. Scott Walker, Wisconsin
Lynne Patton, vice president of the Eric Trump Foundation
Sen. Marco Rubio, senator from Florida who competed with Trump for the GOP nomination; will appear via video
Sen. Ted Cruz, senator from Texas, who also competed with Trump for the GOP nomination
Eric Trump, Trump's son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization
Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the House
Gov. Mike Pence, Indiana, GOP's vice presidential nominee
