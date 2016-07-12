© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Darrell Scott On World Cafe

XPN
Published July 5, 2016 at 3:20 PM EDT
Darrell Scott.
Darrell Scott.

One of Nashville's most in-demand session musicians and songwriters, Darrell Scott has played a wide variety of instruments on countless sessions and recently toured with Robert Plant and Band of Joy. He's also written hit songs for the Dixie Chicks, Faith Hill and others — all while maintaining his own solo career.

Scott's new album The Couchville Sessions is drawn from a prolific set of sessions from a decade ago. In this conversation, Scott explains why he returned to these songs a decade later and remembers the late songwriter Guy Clark.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.