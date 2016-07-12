Darrell Scott On World Cafe

One of Nashville's most in-demand session musicians and songwriters, Darrell Scott has played a wide variety of instruments on countless sessions and recently toured with Robert Plant and Band of Joy. He's also written hit songs for the Dixie Chicks, Faith Hill and others — all while maintaining his own solo career.

Scott's new album The Couchville Sessions is drawn from a prolific set of sessions from a decade ago. In this conversation, Scott explains why he returned to these songs a decade later and remembers the late songwriter Guy Clark.

