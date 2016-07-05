NASA's Juno Space Probe Tweets Followers On Earth

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with some good news for those of you following NASA's Juno space probe. Early this morning, it reached Jupiter's orbit after a 540 million-mile journey, and as it made its approach, it tweeted to followers back here on Earth, including I'm ready to unlock your secrets, Jupiter. Deal with it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BURNIN' FOR YOU")

BLUE OYSTER CULT: (Singing) I'm living for giving the devil...

GREENE: And this - main engine burn is go. I'm burning, burning, burning for you, Jupiter.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BURNIN' FOR YOU")

BLUE OYSTER CULT: (Singing) And I'm burnin', I'm burnin', I'm burnin' for you.

