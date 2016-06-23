© 2021
Sandwich Fixins Strewn About N.J. Highway; Cash Litters R.I. Road

Published June 23, 2016 at 7:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep in Providence, R.I., with the northeastern trucking news. In Piscataway, N.J., a truck was carrying a load of deli meat. Police say it collided with another truck carrying bread. No one was seriously injured, but sandwich fixings ended up all over the road. Here in Providence, more than $20,000 vanished from an armored car. Apparently, it's a good idea not to let the rear door pop open when the car is moving. Anybody seen that money? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.