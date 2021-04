The songwriting supergroup performed their new album, case/lang/veirs, in its entirety at OPB in Portland, Oregon. You can watch the concert, thanks to our friends at VuHaus, public radio's new live performance video platform.

case/lang/veirs is on tour now.

Set List

"Atomic Number"

"Honey & Smoke"

"Song For Judee"

"Blue Fires"

"Delirium"

"Greens of June"

"Behind the Armory"

"Best Kept Secret"

"1000 Miles Away"

"Supermoon"

"I Want To Be Here"

"Down I-5"

"Why Do We Fight"

"Georgia Stars"

