Les Waas, Creator Of Iconic Mister Softee Jingle, Dies At 94

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MISTER SOFTEE JINGLE")

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: (Singing) The creamiest, dreamiest soft ice cream you get from Mister Softee.

Who doesn't remember waiting for the Mister Softee ice cream truck? Yesterday, the writer of that song and other famous jingles, Les Waas, passed away at 94 years old. Besides advertising, Waas was also president of the procrastination club. He said he marked three holidays - National Procrastination Week, National Be Late For Something Day. They're still waiting to create the third.