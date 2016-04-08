Will It Play In Peoria? 'Morning Edition' Hopes So

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. So will it play in Peoria? It's on the line for MORNING EDITION, since we're broadcasting here today. The will-it-play line dates to vaudeville days. Groucho Marx made it famous. You know, Peoria was a good test. The crowds were known for being hard to please, and if a show bombed, the Peoria Star Journal wrote the production would be rewritten, recast or just plain cancelled. Let me just ask the audience here - how are we doing?

(CHEERING)

GREENE: All right, well, we are still on the air. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.