Bruce Springsteen Cancels Show in North Carolina To Protest 'Bathroom Bill'

Bruce Springsteen has canceled his show scheduled for Sunday in North Carolina as a show of "solidarity" with the people and businesses protesting the state's recently passed HB2 law, which requires that transgender people only use bathrooms that correspond with their sex at birth.

"Right now, there are many groups, businesses, and individuals in North Carolina working to oppose and overcome these negative developments," the musician said in a statement. "Taking all of this into account, I feel that this is a time for me and the band to show solidarity for those freedom fighters."

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band’s April 10th show is canceled. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. https://t.co/YahXTKffvV — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2016

The law, passed in March in a special session by the state's Legislature and signed by Gov. Pat McCrory, also blocks "local governments from passing anti-discrimination rules to grant protections to gay and transgender people," as we reported.

Voice your opposition of discriminatory legislation like #HB2 by contacting your elected officials. Find them here: https://t.co/OBpJsZpXRi — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2016

The Boss explained his reasoning in the statement:

"As you, my fans, know I'm scheduled to play in Greensboro, North Carolina this Sunday. As we also know, North Carolina has just passed HB2, which the media are referring to as the 'bathroom' law. HB2 — known officially as the Public Facilities Privacy and Security Act — dictates which bathrooms transgender people are permitted to use. Just as important, the law also attacks the rights of LGBT citizens to sue when their human rights are violated in the workplace."

Springsteen also said, "No other group of North Carolinians faces such a burden. To my mind, it's an attempt by people who cannot stand the progress our country has made in recognizing the human rights of all of our citizens to overturn that progress."

He concluded by saying:

"As a result, and with deepest apologies to our dedicated fans in Greensboro, we have canceled our show scheduled for Sunday, April 10th. Some things are more important than a rock show and this fight against prejudice and bigotry — which is happening as I write — is one of them. It is the strongest means I have for raising my voice in opposition to those who continue to push us backwards instead of forwards."

