Romania's Soccer Team Tries To Get Children Excited About Math

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Soccer fans who took in the friendly match between Spain and Romania this weekend needed some extra brain power to spot their favorite players because the Romanian players had math equations on the backs of their training jerseys, the correct answers revealing the players numbers. It's all part of an effort to get Romanian kids excited about math. No math skills needed to keep track of the score though. That game ended in a 0-0 tie.