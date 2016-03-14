© 2021
Cargo Jet Deliveries Help To Ease Britain's Biscuit Shortage

Published March 14, 2016 at 7:14 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. A cargo company from Dubai had never done a flight to the Doncaster Sheffield Airport in Britain, but these were desperate times. Many in Britain have been without biscuits. Flooding damaged the factory of a popular cookie factory shutting down operations. And after months of biscuit-less tea times - enough. Two cargo planes landed and airport spokesman told the Doncaster Free Press the nation's favorite biscuits were on board. That's favorite with a U in their language. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.