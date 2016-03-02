5 Headlines About The Super Tuesday Results

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are the big winners the morning after Super Tuesday, each of them taking seven of the 13 states in play and adding to their leads.

On a day with the largest delegate total of this election season, Trump now has 285 delegates to 161 for Ted Cruz and 87 for Marco Rubio. In the Democratic race, Clinton has now won 543 delegates to Sanders' 349. When superdelegates are added to the tally, her lead grows to 1,000-371.

Here are five headlines that describe where we are in the race right now:

Hillary Clinton Narrowly Defeats Bernie Sanders In Mass. Democratic Primary — member station WBUR

"Clinton racked up early wins in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Arkansas and Texas, but the close race in Massachusetts wasn't decided until late Tuesday. Clinton edged Sanders by less than 2 percentage points.

"Sanders carried the western part of the state, many rural areas, the Cape and the Islands, but Clinton beat him in the cities, including Boston and most of its suburbs."

Rubio, Sanders score big wins in Minnesota caucuses — Minnesota Public Radio

"Republicans handed Rubio his only victory in any state so far this campaign season. He'd been fighting for traction since his strong showing in the Iowa caucuses a month ago. Rubio made a big, late push in Minnesota as he struggled to stay relevant in the Republican candidate mix with businessman Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. That included a rally Tuesday afternoon in Anoka County where he ripped Trump as a "con artist" unfit to be president.

"Cruz ended up second. Trump, who came out on top in most of the GOP Super Tuesday states, landed in third place in Minnesota — the first time he's run third in any state."

Super Tuesday Live Blog: Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz Win Oklahoma Primaries — member station KOSU

"Sanders hosted two rallies in Oklahoma in the weeks before Super Tuesday. Jo Ann Bennett said she thinks campaign stops by Sanders and other candidates helped fuel voter turnout.

" 'All of the politicians here got people excited. It didn't matter if you were Democrat or Republican. We were excited in Oklahoma to see any politician. I'd certainly say the politicians coming helped with the turnout, which certainly helped Bernie Sanders,' Bennett said. 'I have been following politics my whole life. I got my first voter registration card the day after I turned 18. This is unlike anything I have ever seen in Oklahoma.' "

Super Tuesday: Clinton, Trump Win Big; Cruz Wins In Texas — Texas Public Radio

"The last voter to cast a ballot was an 18-year-old woman who was a recent high school graduate and a first-time voter. She reached the voting booth shortly after 10:30 p.m. at Ridgeway Elementary School, where some San Antonians had waited for hours to vote. Friends and neighbors cracked jokes to pass the time and someone's dog kept folks company. Complaints included the wait time, a shortage of voting booths at this location and more precincts than the site could handle. Regardless, everyone in line by 7 p.m. was allowed to vote."

Sanders Wins Colorado's Democratic Caucus — Colorado Public Radio

"Colorado's results are nonbinding. But Sanders' win gives him an important boost in a battleground state in his quest for the Democratic nomination.

...

"At East High School in Denver, 'there were thousands of people,' CPR's Jenny Brundin reports. 'There was no room to even sit on the floor.' Different precincts met in locations around the school, and 'there were at least eight classrooms full or more. They had to open windows or people would pass out. Another precinct met on the stairway inside flowing all the way up the steps, sitting side by side. Another precinct met outside on the front lawn.' "

And because this is Super Tuesday we're talking about, here's one bonus headline:

9 ways Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen would change the presidential race -- Miami Herald

" 'This is the weirdest presidential election campaign anybody has ever seen,' Barry said, noting a CNN story about Donald Trump brushing aside comments from Marco Rubio about the size of his hands. Hiaasen: 'Where do you start with that?' "

