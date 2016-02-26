San Bernardino Police Chief Sees Chance Nothing Of Value On Shooter's iPhone

The terrorist attack in San Bernardino on Dec. 2 sparked a battle between Apple and the FBI over the investigators' request for the company's help to unlock the iPhone used by one of the shooters, Syed Rizwan Farook.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan spoke with NPR's Steve Inskeep about his opinion of the legal feud and its consequences. Below are some of the highlights.

Interview Highlights

On the value of what's potentially on the iPhone

I'll be honest with you, I think that there is a reasonably good chance that there is nothing of any value on the phone. What we are hoping might be on the phone would be potential contacts that we would obviously want to talk to.

This is an effort to leave no stone unturned in the investigation. [To] allow this phone to sit there and not make an effort to get the information or the data that may be inside of that phone is simply not fair to the victims and their families. The worst-case scenario, obviously, is that maybe there was some information on there that would lead to a larger plot or to a larger network and therefore are other people out there that are still a potential danger. I think the probability is probably low, but it could be.

On whether the investigation is being used to advance an encryption agenda

No, no. I'd keep in mind that law enforcement across the board is concerned about this encryption issue. You know, I'll be honest with you, I have an Apple phone. I have an iPad. I am a bit of a fan of Apple products. I don't necessarily see this as a fight of the FBI against Apple. In this particular case, Apple is challenging the FBI's request, so to speak, to overcome that encryption. But the larger issue here is do we want companies to have the right to create something that would be that much of a potential danger?

On the potential impact on iPhone security

At the speed of technology, this particular operating system will be obsolete in six months to a year. It'll be completely replaced by a new system and whatever version of iOS this is will be, you know, useless in a short period of time.

