2016 Oscar Nominations Are Announced: 'The Revenant,' 'Mad Max' Get Most Nods

The competitors in the 2016 Oscars race were announced Thursday, in an event that was live-streamed from California. The winners will be announced on Feb. 28.

The most nominations went to The Revenant, with 12, followed by Mad Max: Fury Road, with 10. The Martian was cited seven times, and Carol, Bridge of Spies and Spotlight were each nominated six times.

The runaway hit of the season, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, was nominated for five Academy Awards, for its original score and in technical categories.

We have a a brief rundown of some of the top categories below. You can also see the full list of nominees at the Academy Awards website.

For the second straight year, the Oscars nominations lack any people of color in the 20 acting slots. And as happened last year, critics are using the hashtags #OscarNoms and #OscarsSoWhite to channel their disappointment.

We do see that Mexican director Alejandro Iñárritu, who won an Oscar last year for Birdman, is up for the prize again this year, for The Revenant.

But for the second year in a row, no black actor or actress was nominated for an Oscar. And unlike last year, when Selma competed for best picture, no black faces are featured in what the academy is calling the top films of 2015.

This year, only Straight Outta Compton, which was nominated for best original screenplay, ranks as a film with prominent black roles that's also up for a major award. And while Sylvester Stallone was nominated for his supporting role in Creed, the film's star, Michael B. Jordan, and director, Ryan Coogler, both of whom are black, were shut out.

That situation has led some to note that in honoring two films that center on black characters — two of the year's most popular movies — the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences chose to recognize only white contributors. (Compton screenwriters Jonathan Herman and Andrea Berloff are white).

On social media, many are saying that the academy overlooked actors Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation) and Will Smith (Concussion), who were nominated for, respectively, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe. Neither was included on the 2016 Oscars list.

Highlights from the Nominations:

Best Picture

The Big Short

Bridge of Spies

Brooklyn

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Room

Spotlight

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett - Carol

Brie Larson - Room

Jennifer Lawrence - Joy

Charlotte Rampling - 45 Years

Saorise Ronan - Brooklyn

Best Actor

Bryan Cranston - Trumbo

Matt Damon - The Martian

Leonardo DiCaprio - The Revenant

Michael Fassbender - Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne - The Danish Girl

Directing

Adam McKay - The Big Short

George Miller - Mad Max: Fury Road

Alejandro G. Inarritu - The Revenant

Lenny Abrahamson - Room

Tom McCarthy - Spotlight

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Jason Leigh - The Hateful Eight

Rooney Mara - Carol

Rachel McAdams - Spotlight

Alicia Vikander - The Danish Girl

Kate Winslet - Steve Jobs

Best Supporting Actor

Christian Bale - The Big Short

Tom Hardy - The Revenant

Mark Ruffalo - Spotlight

Mark Rylance - Bridge of Spies

Sylvester Stallone - Creed

Animated Feature Film

Anomalisa

Boy and the World

Inside Out

Shaun the Sheep Movie

When Marnie Was There

Original Screenplay

Bridge of Spies

Ex Machina

Inside Out

Spotlight

Straight Outta Compton

Cinematography

Carol

The Hateful Eight

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

Sicario

Original Song

"Earned It" - Fifty Shades of Grey

"Manta Ray" - Racing Extinction

"Simple Song #3" - Youth

"Til It Happens To You" - The Hunting Ground

"Writing's On The Wall" - Spectre

Foreign Language Film

Embrace of the Serpent - Colombia

Mustang - France

Son of Saul - Hungary

Theeh - Jordan

A War - Denmark

Documentary Feature

Amy

Cartel Land

The Look of Silence

What Happened, Miss Simone?

Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom



