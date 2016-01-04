Lakers Fan Makes Half-Court Shot; Wins $95,000

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, with congratulations to David Moya. The lifelong LA Lakers fan got one chance at a half court heave last night at Staples Center. He was shooting for a $95,000 prize, and he hit nothing but net. The Lakers' opponent, the Phoenix Suns, were not as hot. The team scored just 22 points in the first half, an all-time franchise low. As for the fan, he says he knows he will spend some of the money on tickets to Kobe Bryant's final home game. And you're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.