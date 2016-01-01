Clemson And Alabama Pummel Opposition, Will Face Off For Football Title

Clemson University, having its best football season in decades, will face off for the national title against perennial power Alabama later this month after both teams won semifinal games Thursday night.

Clemson was down a point at halftime to the University of Oklahoma, but scored three second-half touchdowns while keeping the Sooners from scoring, and won 31-17.

Ron Jenkins / Getty Images / Tim Williams of the Alabama Crimson Tide sacks Connor Cook of the Michigan State Spartans in the second half Thursday during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas. Williams threw two interceptions and the Spartans were unable to reach a single first down in the shutout loss.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images / Alabama fans saw a lot to celebrate Thursday night against Michigan State during the Cotton Bowl.

Alabama's defense did Clemson's one-half better, shutting out Michigan State as the Crimson Tide cruised to a 38-0 victory.

The national championship game will be played at 8:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 11 in Glendale, Ariz., and broadcast on ESPN. A win against Clemson would give Alabama its fourth national title since the 2009 season; a Clemson title would be its first since 1981.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.