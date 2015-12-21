Applebee's Server Returns Bag Full Of Money To Owner

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A California family has a lesson to pass on. If you have $32,000 in cash with you while you're eating at Applebee's, keep an eye on it. Erika Gonzalez tells the Fresno Bee her father made the money from rental properties and at a restaurant he owns. He gave it to her and her mom to take to the bank. They stopped to eat and left the little blue bag of cash behind. A server found it. The money was returned, and the Gonzalez family vacation to Mexico is now back on. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.