Morrissey Wins Britain's Bad Sex Award

Published December 2, 2015 at 6:58 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an award few people want to win. It's given in Britain for the worst writing in a sex scene by a novelist. This dubious honor has gone in the past to Norman Mailer, and this year's award goes to Morrissey. The former lyricist and singer for The Smiths has written a novel called "List Of The Lost." It includes a love scene between a man and a woman who, quote, "roll together into the one giggling snowball of full-figured copulation." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.