QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About The World's Girls? #15Girls

By Malaka Gharib
Published October 24, 2015 at 7:03 AM EDT
Who's ahead in the baby tally these days — boys or girls? Newborns are ready to be counted in a Florida hospital.
Girls just wanna get ahead. But society won't always let them.

In different parts of the world, girls might not be able to go to school, hold a political position — or even be born.

How much do you know about the state of the world's girls? Take this quiz, which highlights the latest stats from the World Bank, the U.N. and more, to find out.

Hint: All the answers can be found in a story we posted this week, "Where The Girls Are (And Aren't)."

Bummed out by these bleak figures? Read stories of teenage girls who are finding ways to fight back to change their fates — like Madalistso from Zambia, who is using negotiation skills to stay in school, and Hadia in Afghanistan, who thinks it's cool to be the smart girl.

Share Your Story

Being a 15-year-old girl can be tough no matter where you live. Tell us: What was the hardest thing about being 15? Post a photo of yourself as a teen with your answer on Twitter or Instagram, and tag your post with #15Girls and @NPR. More details here.

Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.
