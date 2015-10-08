STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Houston airport officials want travelers to feel happy. That's the object of new art. In line at a ticket counter, you may contemplate a blue mirrored-mosaic called the "Ethereal Sky." Later, travelers pass aluminum panels decorated with images of a field of flowers and grass. An official tells the Houston Chronicle it's all meant to ease your transition, your transition to an airplane seat, where your knees are jammed up against your chest. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.