Police Chief Delivers His Own Baby

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The movie "Fargo" features Frances McDormand as a police chief investigating a crime while suffering morning sickness.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "FARGO")

BRUCE BOHNE: (As Lou) You see something down there, chief?

FRANCES MCDORMAND: (As Marge Gunderson) No, I just think I'm going to barf.

We now have a police chief who delivered a baby. He's Joey Staufer of Eagle, Colo. He was driving his wife to the hospital and didn't make it, so they stopped at a highway off-ramp. The chief delivered his daughter with directions from 911.