Canadian Political Candidate Pulls Out All The Stops In Campaign Ad

Published August 12, 2015 at 7:20 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Ted Cruz can fry bacon on a hot gun, but that's nothing compared to this Canadian candidate.

(SOUNDBITE OF POLITICAL AD)

WYATT SCOTT: Hey, I'm Wyatt Scott, and I'm running for Parliament...

MONTAGNE: Wyatt Scott flies into his ad on the back of a computer-generated Canada goose, slays a dragon, fist-bumps an alien and defeats a giant robot with his laser eyes, all while offering cheaper college tuition and expanded health care. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.