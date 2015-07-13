© 2021
Even Retired Comedians Can't Resist A Few Good Trump Jokes

Published July 13, 2015 at 5:24 AM EDT

David Letterman returned to comedy at a Friday show in San Antonio, saying that retiring from Late Night before Donald Trump announced his presidential run was "the biggest mistake of my life."

He offered a brand-new Top Ten list, aimed directly at the Donald. Shots taken included:

10 - His toupee is actually the gopher in "Caddyshack."

8 - Trump looks like the guy in the lifeboat with the women and children.

2 - He's irritated so many Mexicans he's new movie called NO Amigos.

Watch the full list below.

