Ohio Movie Theater Plays Wrong Movie, Parents Are Outraged

Published June 26, 2015 at 7:16 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Two new movies have sort of similar titles. One's a children's animated film. The other is a horror movie. What could go wrong, right? A lot. At a theater in Ohio, instead of playing Disney Pixar's "Inside Out," the projectionist accidentally started playing "Insidious: Chapter 3." The theater was full of young children and angry parents who grabbed the kids and left. The theater apologized and gave everyone passes to see "Inside Out" in 3-D. No mix ups here. As you expected, this is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.