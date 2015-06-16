The Best Moments From Donald Trump's Announcement Speech

Candidate No. 16 entered the race on Tuesday and he might be the most unconventional one yet — billionaire entrepreneur Donald Trump.

After waving to the crowd from up high in the Trump Tower in New York City, Trump descended to the stage via escalator and made a lengthy, passionate, stream-of-consciousness speech.

Announcing his candidacy for president, Trump promised: "We are going to make our country great again."

"Our country is in serious trouble," he said. "We don't have victories anymore."

Trump talked about, among other things, trade, Obamacare, Mexico, Common Core education, the quality of his golf courses and owning a chunk of a Bank of America building.

Here are some notable moments from his announcement speech:

