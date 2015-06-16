© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

The Best Moments From Donald Trump's Announcement Speech

By Amita Kelly
Published June 16, 2015 at 11:58 AM EDT
Businessman Donald Trump announces that he is running for president during an event in New York City on Tuesday.
Businessman Donald Trump announces that he is running for president during an event in New York City on Tuesday.

Candidate No. 16 entered the race on Tuesday and he might be the most unconventional one yet — billionaire entrepreneur Donald Trump.

After waving to the crowd from up high in the Trump Tower in New York City, Trump descended to the stage via escalator and made a lengthy, passionate, stream-of-consciousness speech.

Announcing his candidacy for president, Trump promised: "We are going to make our country great again."

"Our country is in serious trouble," he said. "We don't have victories anymore."

Trump talked about, among other things, trade, Obamacare, Mexico, Common Core education, the quality of his golf courses and owning a chunk of a Bank of America building.

Here are some notable moments from his announcement speech:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Amita Kelly
Amita Kelly is a Washington editor, where she works across beats and platforms to edit election, politics and policy news and features stories.
See stories by Amita Kelly