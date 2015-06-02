Stranded Travelers Treated To An Off-Off-Off Broadway Show
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
Travelers in New York were treated to a show on Sunday night that was way, way off-Broadway. Severe storms had forced the cancellation of flights at LaGuardia Airport, and among the stranded - the cast of the Broadway shows "Aladdin" and "The Lion King." So the performers had a spontaneous sing off in the terminal, giving fellow passengers a few moments of "Hakuna Matata."
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HAKUNA MATATA")
UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing) It means no worries for the rest of your days.
