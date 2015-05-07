First Responders To Kansas Crash Included Cowboys

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some jobs never entirely go out of style. There's less need for cowboys than there used to be since cattle drives don't happen as often. Cattle are moved by truck and train. But when a semitrailer rolled over near Wichita, old-school intervention was required. Dozens of cattle escaped the crash and roamed the highway. Fortunately, it's Kansas. First responders included cowboys, who rounded up the animals into another truck. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.