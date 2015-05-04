When A Caller Claims He's The Pope, Be Careful: He May Be Telling The Truth
When Franco Rabuffi's phone rang, the caller said it was Pope Francis. Mr. Rabuffi hung up the phone. It turns out that it was actually Pope Francis — which Rabuffi realized only on the caller's third try. The pope makes a habit of calling those who are suffering, and he invited Rabuffi and his wife for a meeting.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: May 5, 2015 at 12:00 AM EDT
An early Web version of this story did not accurately reflect its audio version.