When A Caller Claims He's The Pope, Be Careful: He May Be Telling The Truth

Published May 4, 2015 at 6:04 AM EDT

When Franco Rabuffi's phone rang, the caller said it was Pope Francis. Mr. Rabuffi hung up the phone. It turns out that it was actually Pope Francis — which Rabuffi realized only on the caller's third try. The pope makes a habit of calling those who are suffering, and he invited Rabuffi and his wife for a meeting.

