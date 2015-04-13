© 2021
Waiting Reporters Receive Pizzas From Hillary Clinton Team

Published April 13, 2015 at 7:13 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Hillary Clinton's campaign launch was long-awaited. It also involved a long wait - hours - for reporters staked out in front of her campaign headquarters. Clinton is attempting to reset her sometimes testy relationship to the political press, which may explain why two top aides, her campaign manager and spokesman, carried out pizzas to make nice with the media horde, who probably just wished they had delivered the news faster. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.