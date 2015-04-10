© 2021
Boat Wreckage Off Oregon Coast Believed To Be From 2011 Tsunami

Published April 10, 2015 at 5:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We are also we are also tracking a bizarre story of survival. Yesterday, a 25-foot long piece of a fiberglass boat was spotted drifting off the coast of central Oregon. This wreckage was carrying castaways inside - several yellowtail jack fish - fish that are native to Japan. They were inside this fragment of a boat. Officials believe that means the debris washing up just now in Oregon was set adrift by the devastating tsunami that hit Japan four years ago. The disaster cast an estimated 5 million tons of rubble into the Pacific, and now these fish will settle into a new home at the Oregon Coast Aquarium. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.