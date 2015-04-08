© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Hungry Sea Lion Steals Man's Fish

Published April 8, 2015 at 6:45 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Years ago, I was at a party with friends when their dog leaped up and ate the hamburger off my plate in a single gulp. Something like that happened to a man in a fishing boat in San Diego. He was holding a fish, and a sea lion leaped out of the water over the railing of the boat heading for the food. The man was pulled underwater. He was later treated for his injuries, but there was no recovering his fish. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.