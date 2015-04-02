© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

From One Comedian To Another: You Should Try Politics

Published April 2, 2015 at 7:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Sen. Al Franken has a suggestion for David Letterman. The late-night talk show host is retiring. Franken appeared on the program and proposed a career change. Letterman dislikes a religious freedom law in his home state of Indiana, so Franken proposed Letterman should move home and run for a Senate seat. One will open in 2016. Maybe it was a joke, except that Franken himself abandoned a comedy career to join the human comedy of politics. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.