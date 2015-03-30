4-year-old Girl Boards Bus Alone At 3 A.M. To Get A Slushie

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Passengers on a city bus at 3 a.m. in Philadelphia saw something odd - a little girl dressed in a raincoat over her pajamas boarded by herself. She reportedly told other passengers, all I want is a slushie. She'd woken up hungry, slipped out the back door of her home and caught the bus. The driver called police, and the 4-year-old was safely returned to her family. On local TV, the girl's mom told her, yes, you can have a slushie. Next time, just ask me to take you.