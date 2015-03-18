Secret Service Wants Another White House (For Practice)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Before sending agents to the White House, the Secret Service wants to give them realistic training. The new director requested $8 million to build a replica of the White House. Agents could practice things missed in recent incidents, like locking the door. Some lawmakers question the plan by Director Joseph Clancy. But here's how you sell it, Director Clancy, tell Congress the fake White House could also be used for practice by presidential hopefuls. They will approve that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.