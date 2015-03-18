A New Smartphone App Expands The Reach Of StoryCorps

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Next, were going to listen to the man behind this music.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Yeah, that music signals the start of StoryCorps each Friday on MORNING EDITION. People share stories with loved ones as we get to listen in and often reach for tissue. Twelve years ago, Dave Isay founded StoryCorps with the goal of giving everyone a chance to be heard.

(SOUNDBITE OF TED TALK)

DAVE ISAY: Over and over again, I'd see how the simple act of being interviewed could mean so much to people, particularly those who'd been told that their stories didn't matter.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

That's Dave last night at the annual TED Talk Conference opening a new chapter of StoryCorps. He's taking it global with a smartphone app that lets anyone, anywhere record an interview that will be archived at the Library of Congress. Dave announced the plan last night at TED, the popular series of lectures focused on technology, entertainment and design.

(SOUNDBITE OF TED TALK)

ISAY: Every day, people come up to me and say, I wish I had interviewed my father or my grandmother or my brother. But I waited too long. Now no one has to wait anymore.

INSKEEP: StoryCorps is developing this app with a $1 million award from TED, and Dave Isay says it's a tool to preserve what he calls the wisdom of humanity.

(SOUNDBITE OF TED TALK)

ISAY: And maybe in doing so, we'll learn to listen a little more and shout a little less. Maybe these conversations will remind us what's really important.

INSKEEP: An early version of that app is available now, and you can hear StoryCorps interviews every Friday right here. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.