Moscow City Hall Offers Handyman Services

Published March 12, 2015 at 7:24 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Putin, showing off his bare chest, hints at how little feminism has taken hold in Russia, though there are perks to old-fashioned gender roles. Moscow City Hall plans to offer a service to poorer residents, already a hit in the private sector. That's a husband for an hour to fix a leaky faucet or put up shelves. One company advertises you're a beautiful woman with a killer manicure. Rent a husband to come to your rescue. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.