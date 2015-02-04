© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Left Shark Stands Out At Super Bowl Halftime Show

Published February 4, 2015 at 7:29 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with the second-biggest winner from the Super Bowl, left shark. Remember Katy Perry's shark backup dancers at halftime? Well, the shark on the left caught the eye of viewers for not being a particularly good dancer - so much so that to left shark has become a verb meaning to flail about or phone it in. The co-owner of a Denver nightclub paid the ultimate tribute to left shark. Yesterday, he posted an Instagram pic of what appears to be a freshly inked left shark tattoo. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.