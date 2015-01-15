© 2021
Too Many Glitter Bomb Orders Crash Website

Published January 15, 2015 at 7:23 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A start-up in Australia is in the business of revenge. They'll send a person who offended you an envelope full of glitter along with a note explaining what the person did to deserve it. For 10 bucks, the site promises so much glitter, your enemies will be finding it, quote, "everywhere for weeks." After the company launched, shipyourenemiesglitter.com was so swamped with orders the website crashed and the company exceeded its supply of glitter, all seven colors of it.

