The gulf between the vast majority of the American public and the nation's military has had a detrimental effect on the U.S. fighting force, according to James Fallows in an Atlantic magazine cover story. Fallows tells Robert Siegel that rigorous public debate on the actions and aims of the military has been stunted because so few people have a vested stake in it.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.