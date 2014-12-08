Buffalo Bills Flag Officials For Excessive Celebration On Losing Play

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The Buffalo Bills are not happy. As they lost to Denver, an official correctly called a Denver touchdown; another official fist-bumped him. A Bills player says this shows the refs were against his team. The NFL says the refs were just glad to get the call right. And by the way, the rules ban excessive celebration in the end zone, but the rule says it's only excessive if you celebrate after the referee tells you to stop. No ref told the refs to stop.